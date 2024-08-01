SI

Buccaneers Get Good News on Scary YaYa Diaby Injury, per Report

It sounds like the sophomore defender avoided serious injury.

Josh Wilson

YaYa Diaby, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
YaYa Diaby, Tampa Bay Buccaneers / Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were faced with a scary injury situation in training camp Thursday morning when linebacker YaYa Diaby suffered an ankle injury that kept him from being able to put weight on it. He left the field in a cart.

The incident happened after he got tangled up with teammate Vita Vea, defensive tackle for Tampa, according to players who spoke to reporters after practice.

Preliminary X-Rays indicated there was no break, good news for Tampa and Diaby, which would have been the most catastrophic of outcomes for the sophomore defender. Rick Stroud reports more imaging is to come in the form of an MRI today, but the Buccaneers believe they can breathe a sigh of relief:

In Diaby's rookie season he amassed 38 combined tackles (25 solo) with 12 for loss, in addition to eight quarterback hits and one forced fumble. The Bucs are counting on him to make an increased impact in season two, presuming an injury doesn't keep him off the field.

Published
Josh Wilson

JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/NFL