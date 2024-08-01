Buccaneers Get Good News on Scary YaYa Diaby Injury, per Report
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were faced with a scary injury situation in training camp Thursday morning when linebacker YaYa Diaby suffered an ankle injury that kept him from being able to put weight on it. He left the field in a cart.
The incident happened after he got tangled up with teammate Vita Vea, defensive tackle for Tampa, according to players who spoke to reporters after practice.
Preliminary X-Rays indicated there was no break, good news for Tampa and Diaby, which would have been the most catastrophic of outcomes for the sophomore defender. Rick Stroud reports more imaging is to come in the form of an MRI today, but the Buccaneers believe they can breathe a sigh of relief:
In Diaby's rookie season he amassed 38 combined tackles (25 solo) with 12 for loss, in addition to eight quarterback hits and one forced fumble. The Bucs are counting on him to make an increased impact in season two, presuming an injury doesn't keep him off the field.