Best and Worst Graded Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Players vs. San Francisco 49ers

Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) is introduced before a game against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense has been on the struggle bus lately, and that continued again on Sunday as they allowed the San Francisco 49ers to drive down the field on the final possession to set up a game-winning, walk-off field goal. The field goal ultimately made its way through the uprights and the 49ers left Tampa Bay with their third such loss on the season.
For much of the game, the defense was able to bend and not break and forced 49ers' kicker Jake Moody to miss three field goals, but it was the big plays and sustained drives that ultimately led to their demise. The same glaring holes we have talked about once again showed as linebackers struggled in coverage and the depth of the secondary allowed big plays and touchdowns.
There seems to be minimal improvement from the unit week-to-week but they are still searching for that cohesiveness as a unit to put a better sample on the field. Here is how the Buccaneers' defense graded out in their heartbreaking loss to the 49ers.
Oct 27, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) reacts after a safety against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 73.9
2. SS Jordan Whitehead
Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead (3) warms up before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 72.8
3. MLB K.J. Britt
Oct 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tanner Knue (80) runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt (52) tackles during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (94) knocks th bell loose from San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 70.4
5. NCB Christian Izien
Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA;San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) drops back as Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Christian Izien (29) pressures during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 70.3
Lowest Graded:
1. CB Zyon McCollum
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) is introduced before a game against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) defends during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 45.8
3. DT Greg Gaines
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Greg Gaines (96) is introduced before a game against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 49.1
4. MLB J.J. Russell
Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker J.J. Russell (51) looks on before their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 51.9
5. DE Anthony Nelson
Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson (98) celebrates after a sack against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 54.1
Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole