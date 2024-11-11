Where do Buccaneers Sit in NFC South Standings After 49ers Loss?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an NFC South game's result go their way on Sunday — they just couldn't take advantage of it.
The Bucs played the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and they lost a close game 23-20 after allowing the 49ers to get in field goal range in less than a minute. That loss drops them to 4-6 — only one win out from the two teams below them — but it hurts a bit more knowing what happened elsewhere in the division.
The Atlanta Falcons played the New Orleans Saints in the two's second game, and the Falcons lost that game 20-17. That would have been a big boon for Tampa Bay had they beaten the 49ers, but instead, they fail to take advantage and their two-game deficit remains. On top of that, both the Saints and the Carolina Panthers are just one game back of the Bucs.
Here's what the NFC South looks like as it stands:
Team
W
L
T
Pct.
PF
PA
Home
Away
Strk.
Atlanta Falcons
6
4
0
.600
238
236
3-3
3-1
L1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4
6
0
.400
279
266
2-4
2-2
L4
New Orleans Saints
3
7
0
.300
227
246
2-3
1-4
W1
Carolina Panthers
3
7
0
.300
167
310
2-3
1-4
W2
READ MORE: 3 Up, 3 Down In Buccaneers 23-20 Loss To the San Francisco 49ers
The Carolina Panthers picked up another win, this time defeating the New York Giants in England. As a result, they now hold the same record as the New Orleans Saints.
The Bucs and Panthers are both on bye in Week 11, so there will be no games for them next Sunday. The Falcons will play the Denver Broncos in Week 11 while the New Orleans Saints will face off against the Cleveland Browns.
