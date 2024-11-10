3 Up, 3 Down In Buccaneers 23-20 Loss To the San Francisco 49ers
It wasn't what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were looking for on Sunday when they fell to the San Francisco 49ers 23-20 on a walk-off field goal. It was the Bucs' third walk-off loss of the season and stings even more knowing they could have gained ground on the Falcons after their loss to the Saints. Unfortunately for the Bucs, the loss puts them at 4-6 on the season, and while what appears to be a much easier schedule after their Week 11 bye is on the horizon the Buccaneers' issues appear to be more internal than anything.
Penalties, miscommunication, and technique issues have plagued this team over the last four weeks and unless they get things turned around during the bye it won't matter who they get back on either side of the ball. Here are this week's three up and three down.
3 Up
OT Justin Skule
Probably the last name you expect to see on this list, but Skule deserves his flowers. When All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs went down with a knee injury in the second quarter, Skule stepped in for him and held his own. The Bucs were still able to move the ball on the ground and through the air with Skule in the game and he didn't have any negative plays in terms of sacks or penalties. It's a tough spot to be in to replace someone of Wirfs caliber but Skule handled the assignment well.
DB Tavierre Thomas
Thomas had a tremendous heads-up play on special teams blocking his man into the punt returner in the opening minutes of the second half. The interruption caused the ball to touch a 49ers receiver becoming a live ball that was recovered by Anthony Nelson. The Bucs then took four plays to punch the ball into the endzone from 21 yards out to tie the game up at 10 all. It was Thomas' second special teams play of the year. He also blocked a field goal against the Falcons in Week 5.
RBs Bucky Irving and Rachaad White
The two-headed monster for the Bucs had their way with the 49ers defense on Sunday on the ground and through the air. Coming into their matchup, the Niners had the NFL's sixth-best rush defense allowing just 105.8 yards per game. The duo of White and Irving ran for a combined 104 yards on the day led by Irving's 73. Both backs were also heavily involved in the passing game as well. White had a nine-yard touchdown run in the third quarter the duo of Irving and White each had receptions for over 10 yards. White finished with six catches for 39 yards and a score while Irving added 3 grabs for 14 yards.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Starting Cornerback Gets Crucial Injury Update After 49ers Loss
3 Down
CB Josh Hayes
Another week, another tough outing for cornerback Josh Hayes. Hayes was continuously out of place in coverage allowing multiple third down conversions. A defensive holding penalty wiped out a huge third down stop in the first quarter on the second drive giving the Niners a first down. His rough play wasn't just limited to defense, though — he also had a blunder on specail teams with an illegal formation penalty on the kickoff after the Bucs had tied the game up with just 41 seconds left.
Zyon McCollum
Zyon McCollum has been stellar this season playing at an All-Pro level on defense but played perhaps his worst game on Sunday. Before leaving the game with a hamstring injury late in the fourth quarter, McCollum had struggled plenty on the day. He had big missed tackles on Christian McCaffrey and Jauan Jennings that led to first downs. McCollum also logged two defensive penalties on the day. The first was a defensive pass interference call in the second quarter that gave the Niners momentum on their way to a scoring drive, while the second came in the third quarter on an illegal contact call. A hamstring took him out of the rest of the game but it was McCollum's first rough one of the season.
QB Baker Mayfield
Outside of some Superman antics late in the game, it was a tough day for baking. Mayfield finished with just 116 yards on 16 of 28 passing and one touchdown. He missed several throws all game, either short or sailing them over the head of his intended receiver. He struggled to get loose in the backfield and was sacked twice on the day and had two fumbles, one on a snap and one on a backward pass that thankfully the Bucs were able to recover. All-in-all, Mayfield kept the Bucs in the game but also made it much harder for the offense to consistently find any rhythm.
