Tom Brady Gushes Over Baker Mayfield's Play During Buccaneers-49ers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback impressed the GOAT Tom Brady.

River Wells

Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is pressured by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Leonard Floyd (56) in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
It's one thing to impress NFL plans with your play. It's another to impress the NFL's GOAT.

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't have the best of days on Sunday, but he did make a very memorable play. On the Bucs' final drive, Mayfield stiff-armed defensive end Nick Bosa all the way to the sideline before throwing the ball to Rachaad White in a crowded window. It was on fourth down, to boot, and the play extended Tampa Bay's drive and eventually allowed them to tie the game up.

FOX's Tom Brady, who won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was on the call, and he was astonished by what he saw Mayfield do.

"That's one of the best plays I've ever seen a quarterback make," Brady said. "And what a catch by Rachaad White."

Unfortunately, the effort wasn't enough to win the game. But Mayfield's grit an determination is always a sight to see, and Brady certainly took notice Sunday.

