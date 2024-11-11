Tom Brady Gushes Over Baker Mayfield's Play During Buccaneers-49ers
It's one thing to impress NFL plans with your play. It's another to impress the NFL's GOAT.
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't have the best of days on Sunday, but he did make a very memorable play. On the Bucs' final drive, Mayfield stiff-armed defensive end Nick Bosa all the way to the sideline before throwing the ball to Rachaad White in a crowded window. It was on fourth down, to boot, and the play extended Tampa Bay's drive and eventually allowed them to tie the game up.
FOX's Tom Brady, who won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was on the call, and he was astonished by what he saw Mayfield do.
"That's one of the best plays I've ever seen a quarterback make," Brady said. "And what a catch by Rachaad White."
READ MORE: 3 Up, 3 Down In Buccaneers 23-20 Loss To the San Francisco 49ers
Unfortunately, the effort wasn't enough to win the game. But Mayfield's grit an determination is always a sight to see, and Brady certainly took notice Sunday.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers WR Mike Evans Gives Update on His Recovery Timeline
• Is Buccaneers Tight End Cade Otton the Savior Of the Season?
• Buccaneers Offense and Defense Miles Apart in Statistical Rankings Ahead of Week 10
• Buccaneers Make $10k Donation to Family of Baker Mayfield Fan Who Died in Accident