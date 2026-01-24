49ers OC Klay Kubiak Makes Decision on Head Coaching Jobs Amid Raiders, Steelers Interest

The 49ers got a bit of good news on Saturday. While the 49ers are currently in the market for a new defensive coordinator after Robert Saleh was hired to take over as head coach of the Titans, they will at least hang on to his offensive counterpart heading into the 2026 season.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, San Francisco OC Klay Kubiak has withdrawn his name from head coaching consideration for the Raiders and Steelers jobs, and intends to remain with Kyle Shanahan with the Niners.

49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak has removed himself from consideration for head coaching vacancies, per sources. The Raiders and Steelers had requested to interview him. He prefers to keep working with Kyle Shanahan. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 24, 2026

Kubiak took over as the leader of San Francisco’s offense this past season after previously serving in several assistant roles.

Shortly after Russini’s report, the Steelers made their head coaching move official, bringing in former Cowboys and Packers coach Mike McCarthy.

While Kubiak is set for another year in San Francisco, at 38, his name is likely to come up in future years as the coaching carousel continues to spin.

