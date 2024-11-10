Baker Mayfield Goes Viral After Epic 4th Down Gamble Play During Bucs-49ers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a late-game battle against the San Francisco 49ers despite facing some crucial injuries on the offensive side of the ball. In a crucial late dive, trailing by three points, Baker Mayfield did whatever it took to give Tampa Bay a chance to win the football game.
The team found themselves in a crucial fourth down with seven yards to go on their own side of the field. Mayfield did what he's proven to be capable of during his time with the club -- and that was make a heroic play to extend the drive.
Despite Nick Bosa having him wrapped up, Mayfield was able to fire the ball over to Rachaad White in a play that would have ended the game if they didn't convert.
The play is just another example of the grit and effort Mayfield plays with on any given play, coming up with a massive conversion to allow the Buccaneers to eventually kick a field goal and tie the game at 20 points apiece.
The 49ers would drive with less than a minute on the clock and kick a game-winning field goal, however.
