Buccaneers Starting Cornerback Gets Crucial Injury Update After 49ers Loss
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a brutal loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the NFL season. After a heroic drive from Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers was stopped right at the goal line, the team tied up the game at 20 points apiece with under a minute to go in the game.
Evidently, there was too much time on the clock as Brock Purdy and the 49ers drove the field enough to set up a game-winning field goal with time expiring.
Not only did the team take a brutal loss, but two key players suffered an injury during the contest. Star offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs had a nasty leg injury and Zyon McCollum suffered a lower-body injury as well.
Early indications of Wirfs' injury seem to be a sprain of some sort. The good news was followed up by a sigh of relief as McCollum's injury isn't significant, either, as he has a hamstring strain as ESPN's Jenna Laine reported following the contest.
"It’s a hamstring tweak for Bucs cornerback Zyon McCollum. Not believed to be serious," Laine reported.
Both injuries could have been much worse than they were, and the team can now take a breath after getting somewhat positive news on both fronts -- especially with a coming bye week.
