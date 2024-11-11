Former Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion RB Works Out With Bengals
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette hasn't had a sustained home since leaving Tampa Bay in 2023, But now, it looks like he could be getting another chance.
Fournette, who won a Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2020 during the Tom Brady era in Tampa Bay, had a very brief stint with the Buffalo Bills in 2023 that saw him play in two games and amass just 40 rushing yards on 12 carries. But now, "Lombardi Lenny" is trying out with a new team — the NFL's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Fournette is working out with the Cincinnati Bengals with hopes of landing on their practice squad.
READ MORE: Tom Brady Gushes Over Baker Mayfield's Play During Buccaneers-49ers
During his time in Tampa Bay, Fournette rumbled for 548 carries for 2,209 yards and scored 28 touchdowns in 49 games. The Bengals are dealing with running back injuries, with RB Zack Moss on IR, so they've made some recent moves like trading for former Chicago Bears RB Khalil Herbert.
It's been a bit since Bucs fans have seen Fournette on the field in an extended capacity, and even if it's for another team, he may be on the gridiron again sooner or later.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers WR Mike Evans Gives Update on His Recovery Timeline
• Is Buccaneers Tight End Cade Otton the Savior Of the Season?
• Buccaneers Offense and Defense Miles Apart in Statistical Rankings Ahead of Week 10
• Buccaneers Make $10k Donation to Family of Baker Mayfield Fan Who Died in Accident