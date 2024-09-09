Bucs Gameday

Best and Worst Graded Bucs Offensive Players vs. Commanders

The best and worst offensive players from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the Washington Commanders.

Caleb Skinner

Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (15) and wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) celebrate a touchdown against the Washington Commanders in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (15) and wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) celebrate a touchdown against the Washington Commanders in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't do anything drastic to improve their offense from a season ago. Some tinkering on the offensive line and some skill players for depth were the only real moves that the Bucs made outside of retaining their key players in Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield and Tristan Wirfs.

The one glaring aspect of the Bucs' offense that is different than a year ago is the coordinator spot after former offensive coordinator Dave Canales left for the Carolina head coaching gig, paving the way for Liam Coen to become the team's next OC.

Coen didn't disappoint in his first game leading the Buccaneers offense as Baker Mayfield and company put up fantastic stats on their way to reaching 37 total points.

Below we have highlighted the Bucs' best and worst-graded players by Pro Football Focus (PFF) from their blowout win over the Commanders.

READ MORE: Bucs DB Faces Possible Season-Ending Injury

Highest Graded

1. WR Chris Godwin

Chris Godwin
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) looks on against the Washington Commanders works out prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 90.5

2. QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) calls a play against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 82.0

3. WR Mike Evans

Mike Evans
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches the ball for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 77.5

READ MORE: Bucs Rookie WR Reacts To Scoring First Career TD

4. LT Tristan Wirfs

Tristan Wirfs
Dec 31, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 77.3

5. RB Bucky Irving

Bucky Irving
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs with the ball against the Washington Commanders during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 71.6

Lowest Graded

1. TE Cade Otton

Cade Otton
Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) runs the ball after a reception as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nicholas Morrow (41) pursues during the first half of a 2024 NFC wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 45.2

READ MORE: Bucs Defensive Injuries Add Pressure to Offense

2. TE Payne Durham

Payne Durham
Aug 23, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Payne Durham (87) runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 47.7

3. WR Jalen McMillan

Jalen McMillan
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (15) runs out of the tunnel as they are introduced before the game Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 49.4

4. C Graham Barton

Graham Barton
Aug 23, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Graham Barton (62) hikes the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Bucs HC Provides Injury Update For Antoine Winfield Jr.

PFF Grade: 52.3

5. WR Trey Palmer

Trey Palmer
Jan 21, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer (10) makes a catch against Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) during the first half in a 2024 NFC divisional round game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han-Imagn Images / Junfu Han-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 58.3

The Buccaneers offense was on full display in Week 1 and it'll likely take a similar outing in Week 2 as the Bucs will look to keep pace with a lethal Detroit Lions offense.

Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Tom Brady’s Broadcasting Debut Draws Negative Reviews

• 3 Up, 3 Down From Bucs' 37-20 Win Over Commanders

• Baker Mayfield Surgical as Bucs Dismantle Commanders

• Buccaneers WR Gets First Touchdown of Year vs. Commanders

Published
Caleb Skinner

CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News