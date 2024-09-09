Best and Worst Graded Bucs Offensive Players vs. Commanders

Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (15) and wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) celebrate a touchdown against the Washington Commanders in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't do anything drastic to improve their offense from a season ago. Some tinkering on the offensive line and some skill players for depth were the only real moves that the Bucs made outside of retaining their key players in Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield and Tristan Wirfs.
The one glaring aspect of the Bucs' offense that is different than a year ago is the coordinator spot after former offensive coordinator Dave Canales left for the Carolina head coaching gig, paving the way for Liam Coen to become the team's next OC.
Coen didn't disappoint in his first game leading the Buccaneers offense as Baker Mayfield and company put up fantastic stats on their way to reaching 37 total points.
Below we have highlighted the Bucs' best and worst-graded players by Pro Football Focus (PFF) from their blowout win over the Commanders.
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) looks on against the Washington Commanders works out prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 90.5
2. QB Baker Mayfield
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) calls a play against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 82.0
3. WR Mike Evans
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches the ball for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 77.3
5. RB Bucky Irving
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs with the ball against the Washington Commanders during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 71.6
Lowest Graded
1. TE Cade Otton
Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) runs the ball after a reception as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nicholas Morrow (41) pursues during the first half of a 2024 NFC wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Payne Durham (87) runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 47.7
3. WR Jalen McMillan
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (15) runs out of the tunnel as they are introduced before the game Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 49.4
4. C Graham Barton
Aug 23, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Graham Barton (62) hikes the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer (10) makes a catch against Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) during the first half in a 2024 NFC divisional round game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han-Imagn Images / Junfu Han-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 58.3
The Buccaneers offense was on full display in Week 1 and it'll likely take a similar outing in Week 2 as the Bucs will look to keep pace with a lethal Detroit Lions offense.
