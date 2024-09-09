Bucs Rookie WR Reacts To Scoring First Career TD
Week 1 of NFL football is nearly over, as only Monday Night Football remains. The opening weekend of the regular season lived up to all of the hype it brought.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are winners from the weekend, too. Their offense looked incredible led by first-year offensive coordinator Liam Coen and quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is playing his second season in Tampa.
Coen and Mayfield led the Buccaneers to a 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders. The offense was the bright spot in the game, as the defense was obliterated with injuries in the secondary, adding to an already thin defensive line.
Mayfield tossed four touchdown passes, with star wide receiver Mike Evans being on the receiving end of two of them and Chris Godwin catching one himself. The fourth touchdown, though, came at the hands of rookie wide receiver Jalen McMillan.
“The speed was definitely getting me for a little bit," McMillan explained. "But, as the game when on, it started slowing down for me. I was able to just get a groove and me, and Baker [Mayfield] connected, so it was good.”
McMillan impressed the team during training camp in preseason, so it's no shock he was able to make an impact during the Week 1 victory. As the Washington product alluded to, the speed was impacting him, which was seen early in the game with a wide-open miscue, though he made up for it with a touchdown score.
There's a reason McMillan and Trey Palmer are splitting the role as WR3. The rookie wide receiver is only going to grow within the offense, and playing alongside other talented wide receivers will expedite his growth. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles understands that, too.
“Between him and Trey, we have a viable third receiver that is a viable threat – that can run screens, that can run deep, that can do the short things, as well. So that opens up things for Mike and Chris, as well," Bowles explained.
With rookie additions in McMillan and running back Bucky Irving, the team's first-year offensive coordinator is seeming to have an easy time getting guys open in space to make big-time plays around Mayfield.
