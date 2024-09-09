3 Up, 3 Down From Bucs' 37-20 Win Over Commanders
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense looked stellar in the team's 37-20 win over the Commanders. The unit scored on nearly all of their possessions, punting just once all game. Mayfield was great in his season debut, going 24/30 for 289 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions. The Bucs' defense did a good at limiting big plays by the Commanders and held them to
3 Up
WR Mike Evans
Mike Evans did Mike Evans things in the first game of the year. Evans had five receptions for 61 yards and two touchdown grabs. Evans had two of his catches produce first downs and his anytime threat status opened things underneath for Godwin and others with him drawing double coverage. His first touchdown came in the second quarter to build on the Bucs 6-0 lead. His second of the game a one-yard grab came late in the fourth to put the game away.
OLB Joe Tryon- Shoyinka
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka became the first Bucs defender to record a sack in 2023 when he brought down Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels on a strip sack that put them in a third-and-long scenario. It actually should’ve been Tryon-Shoyinka’s second sack of the game but a penalty on the play nullified his first sack. He later recorded a half sack in the early fourth quarter split with SirVocea Dennis. JTS started slow but gave the Bucs solid pressure throughout the second half.
WR Chris Godwin
Godwin was the ultimate chain mover for the Bucs on Sunday. He finished his day with eight receptions on eight targets for 83 yards and a score. seven of his eight receptions went for first downs, with more than half of them coming on third down. Godwin also moved into second all-time in franchise touchdown receptions.
3 Down
RG Cody Mauch
It was much more than Mauch, as the entire offensive line struggled to handle the Commanders all-star defensive line. However, Mauch had some plays where he noticeably struggled against Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne as the Bucs struggled to get push in the running game — especially when they ran zone in Mauchs direction.
LT Tristan Wirfs
Wirfs struggled in his first game after becoming the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league and the highest-paid player in Buccaneers history. He allowed a sack to former first-round Raiders cast away Clelin Ferrell and was bullied back by Jamin Davis, who shoved Wirfs in Bucky Irving for a loss of four yards. The Pro Bowl left tackle struggled to contain Ferrell all game.
Bucs Contain Defense
The Bucs had no answers for when Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels decided to run with the ball. The rookie quarterback ran for 79 yards on 13 carries for a healthy 6.1 yard average. He had a long of 17 yards and capped off his day with a one-yard touchdown run. The Bucs just didn't have the speed to keep up with him when he broke contain on the edge and he made them pay for it all game.
