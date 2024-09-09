Bucs DB Faces Possible Season-Ending Injury
Coming out of Virginia, Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Bryce Hall was drafted in the fifth round in 2020 by the New York Jets.
Many believe had he not suffered an injury requiring surgery on his left ankle, he likely would have gone sooner. Eventually, however, he was able to carve out a solid enough resume with the Jets that the Buccaneers made him one of their few additions to the roster this offseason.
On Sunday, in his first regular season game with Tampa Bay, Hall suffered a similar injury, only this time to his right ankle. Head coach Todd Bowles took a moment on Monday to share his non-medical opinion of what it means for the fifth-year corner.
READ MORE: Bucs Rookie WR Reacts To Scoring First Career TD
“From what I know, it’s probably season-ending,” Bowles said when asked about the prospect that the injury occurred early enough he might have a chance to return late in the season or for the playoffs.
Asked a follow-up of whether or not the injury will require surgery Bowles replied, “I’m pretty sure he should.”
Hall’s injury on Sunday was quickly attended to by medical staff as they put his right leg in an air cast and carted him off the field.
His was one of three cornerback injuries suffered by the Bucs in Week 1 with Zyon McCollum ruled out early in the game with a concussion and Josh Hayes who also suffered an ankle injury, but both will need further testing before determining their timelines.
Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was seen wearing a boot after the game, further threatening the stability of the Buccaneers’ secondary ahead of their Week 2 matchup with the Detroit Lions.
READ MORE: Tom Brady’s Broadcasting Debut Draws Negative Reviews
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Star Bucs Defender Seen in Walking Boot After Commanders Game
• Buccaneers WR Cleared in Time for Commanders Matchup
• How to Watch Tom Brady's NFL Broadcast Debut Today