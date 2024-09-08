Baker Mayfield Surgical as Bucs Dismantle Commanders
231.
That’s exactly how many days it’s been since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last played a meaningful football game.
Although that divisional round playoff game in Detroit didn’t end the way that Bucs fans would have liked — the Lions won 31-23 — it was still an emphatic step in the right direction.
Since that time, the Buccaneers’ front office has been busy. Not scouring the rest of the league for big name free agents to bring in, but instead working to negotiate new contracts with their own homegrown stars. It’s a testament to the job that GM, Jason Licht, and his staff have done when it comes to drafting and developing quality players (and people).
This front office regime hasn’t only excelled when it comes to building a competent roster, but also in developing a culture that players want to be a part of. As a result, the Bucs were able to retain all of their most important players, each of whom would have had the opportunity to play almost anywhere they wanted.
But that’s not what happened.
Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield, Antoine Winfield Jr., Lavonte David, and Tristan Wirfs all signed new contracts to run it back with the Buccaneers. And Jordan Whitehead — a player who was drafted by the Buccaneers back in 2018 — jumped at the opportunity to rejoin his original NFL team as a free agent.
Throw in a bright, young offensive coordinator with NFL play calling experience, a dynamic draft class that fills obvious positions of need, as well as the continuity of all the returning veterans already mentioned, and the 2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers feel like they’re poised to take another step forward this season.
The team’s first chance to make an impression came today at 4:25 p.m. EST at Raymond James Stadium, where the Buccaneers faced off against a rebuilding Washington Commanders team who — although in the midst of a rebuild — are led by dynamic dual-threat rookie quarterback, Jayden Daniels.
Let’s revisit how this much anticipated matchup unfolded.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Cornerback Carted Off Against Commanders
The first drive of the game started with the Buccaneers on offense. New OC Liam Coen wasted no time getting Rachaad White involved, as the third-year back had one reception and four carries on the drive. Despite marching deep into Washington territory, rookie receiver Jalen McMillan was left wide open on third down with nothing but green grass between him and the end one, but he couldn’t corral what should have been an easy touchdown reception.
Thankfully for the Bucs, kicker Chase McLaughlin — who was battling an illness leading up to the game — picked up right where he left off last season, and knocked a 56-yard field goal attempt right through the uprights.
3-0, Buccaneers
The first drive of Jayden Daniels career didn’t go as swimmingly as he’d surely imagined. The Buccaneers stifled the young quarterback, and the Commanders were forced to punt after a quick three-and-out.
The Bucs’ offense couldn’t take advantage though, and despite an impressive 24-yard reception by Mike Evans to put the Bucs just outside of the red zone, the offense had to settle for another Chase McLaughlin field goal after a holding penalty on Trey Palmer halted the drive.
6-0, Buccaneers
With the first quarter winding down, a 17-yard scramble by Jayden Daniels on third down highlighted a Commanders’ drive that saw them move the ball beyond midfield for the first time. However, a well-timed blitz on third down by Todd Bowles forced Daniels into an incompletion, and Commanders’ kicker, Cade York, missed a 47-yard field goal attempt.
Buccaneers' starting cornerback Zyon McCollum was forced to exit the contest due to a concussion. He was later ruled out for the remainder of the game.
On the Buccaneers’ first drive of the second quarter, Chris Godwin, Trey Palmer and Rachaad White all made big plays to help the Bucs move the ball deep into Washington territory. Then, Baker Mayfield took a shot to Mike Evans, who despite being completely blanketed by Benjamin St.-Juste, somehow managed to snatch the ball out of the air for his (and the Buccaneers’) first touchdown of the season. It was an incredibly well-executed throw and catch that immediately sent the fans at Raymond James into a frenzy.
13-0, Buccaneers
The party didn’t last long though. Jayden Daniels orchestrated an efficient, run-centric TD drive, which was aided by a questionable flag thrown on Antoine Winfield Jr. for making helmet-to-helmet contact with Daniels on a run up the middle. Just a few plays later, Brian Robinson Jr. scampered into the end zone from 8 yards out to tighten the deficit.
13-7, Buccaneers
Despite a really impressive final drive of the first half, one that was defined by Baker Mayfield’s accuracy and willingness to look Chris Godwin’s way on third down — the two players connected for three such conversions on the drive —- the Buccaneers were unable to find the end zone. The result? You guessed it. Another Chase McLaughlin field goal.
HALFTIME: 16-7 Buccaneers
The Commanders had the ball to start the second half, and after some sloppy play on both sides of the ball, Washington gave Cade York another shot at a FG. Different attempt, same result as the struggling kicker couldn't connect on a 56-yarder.
Although the Buccaneers' defense didn't give up any points, they did lose two players. First, Bryce Hall — who was in the game for McCollum who exited earlier with a concussion — was carted off with a gruesome lower leg injury. Just a play or two later, Lavonte David ran off the field and into the locker room (he would later return).
The Bucs' starting offense remained fully intact, though, and Baker Mayfield wasn't about to let the positive field position go to waste. After Jalen McMillan drew a facemask from Commanders' cornerback, Emmanual Forbes, Mayfield hit Chris Godwin with a quick strike near the front corner of the end zone, and Godwin had no trouble scampering past the pilon for 6.
READ MORE: Buccaneers WR Gets First Touchdown of Year vs. Commanders
At this point of the game, it was crystal clear that Baker Mayfield had full command of Liam Coen's offense. With more than a quarter and a half still left to play in the game, Mayfield had already thrown for 187 yards and 2 passing TD's on 18/22 passing.
23-7, Buccaneers
After both offenses traded empty possessions, the Commanders were finally able to put together a solid drive towards the end of the third quarter. A big catch-and-run by Brian Robinson Jr., brought Washington right all the way to the Bucs' 1-yard line, and Jayden Daniels did the rest, trotting into the end zone untouched on the following play to secure the first rushing TD of his young career.
23-14, Buccaneers
With the fourth quarter undrerway, the Bucs responded quickly. First, Rachaad White took a screen pass before casually weaving through defenders like a knife through butter en route to a 32-yard gain, which was good for the longest play of the game for either team. Then on third down, rookie Jalen MacMillan was left all alone on a corner route, which Baker Mayfield recognized immediately before hitting the talented rookie for a 32-yard TD strike — likely the first of many for the former Washington Husky product.
30-14, Buccaneers
After the Commanders were once again unable to generate much offense, the Bucs showed them how it's done. Multiple big runs by Bucky Irving, another crucial third down conversion by Chris Godwin, and a gritty scamper by Baker Mayfield all contributed to a long drive that ended with a lofted touch pass to a sliding Mike Evans in the corner of the end zone, for his second TD of the day.
37-14, Buccaneers
The final TD pass to Evans was Mayfield's fourth of the afternoon, and ultimately, it was a perfect exclamation mark on what was a truly magical performance by the Buccaneers offense. Mayfield finished the day 24/30 with 289 yards and 4 TD passes (his fifth career game with 4+ TDs).
FINAL: 37-Buccaneers
Liam Coen, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rachaad White, Bucky Irving, the entire offensive line, and most certainly Baker Mayfield were all instrumental in one of the more emphatic season openers in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history.
The defense deserves credit too, obviously. But if we learned anything about the Buccaneers from today's performance, it's that this is not the same offense we saw last season. The Bucs will travel to Detroit to take on the Lions next Sunday in what should be an intriguing rematch of last year's Divisioanl Round playoff game.