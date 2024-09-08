Buccaneers WR Scores First Career TD vs. Commanders
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hosting the Washington Commanders on Sunday to open up their 2024 NFL season. The Commanders have played Tampa Bay's run game well, leaving Baker Mayfield and the rest of the passing game an opportunity to control the game.
The quarterback and the rest of the offense responded. Nearing the middle of the fourth quarter, Mayfield has tallied 256 passing yards and three touchdowns while completing 21 of his 27 passes.
Consistent Buccaneers star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin hauled in two of Mayfield's three touchdown passes. Rookie wide receiver Jalen McMillan brought down an impressive fourth-quarter touchdown pass.
The 32-yard connection between Mayfield and McMillan gave the Buccaneers a 30-14 lead over the Commanders. The Washington product impressed during preseason and training camp, and that's now being seen on the field.
For Mayfield, he's starting the season off strong after questions circulated as to whether he could replicate his production from a season ago or not. He received a payday after a one-year, prove-it deal with the Buccaneers in 2023.
Tampa Bay will likely start handing the ball off now, adding to their numbers with the fourth quarter winding down en route to a 1-0 start to the 2024 season. The NFC South will pose an opportunity for the Buccaneers to find their way into the postseason once again, and the eventual victory will be a big step towards that.
