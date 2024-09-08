Buccaneers Cornerback Carted Off Against Commanders
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' secondary is depleted, and it took an even bigger hit as the second half began.
The Buccaneers are opening their season against the Washington Commanders, doing so on their home field. They finished the first half with a 17-6 lead over the Jayden Daniels-led squad, and Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield put on a clinic in doing so.
Unfortunately for Tampa Bay, third-year cornerback Zyon McCollum suffered a concussion in the first half. Bryce Hall was then slotted into his position opposite Jamel Dean, though the second half began and he was carted off the field, wearing an air cast on his right ankle.
Trying to fend off the Commanders and hold a second-half lead, the Buccaneers' cornerback depth is gone and the remaining players at the position are going to begin getting tired. It'll be up to the pass rush to step up, make a handful of big plays and eliminate Daniels from being able to let the wide receivers break the game open.
Josh Hayes suffered an ankle injury, too, leaving only Dean as the true cornerback healthy for the game. The Buccaneers have seen injuries to three of the four cornerbacks that suited up for the contest.
The offense is going to have to dominate time of possession and give the defense plenty of breaks throughout the second half of this game.
