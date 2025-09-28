SI

Bucs' Chase McLaughlin Makes History With Incredible 65-Yard Field Goal vs. Eagles

McLaughlin's kick set an NFL record.

Ryan Phillips

Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin made a 65-yard field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles to set an NFL record.
Chase McLaughlin has plenty of leg, and he just broke an NFL record.

On Sunday, with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailing the Philadelphia Eagles 24-3, the 29-year-old kicker was rushed onto the field late in the first half to try an incredibly long field goal. Tampa Bay had the ball on Philadelphia's 47-yard line and sent McLaughlin out for an attempt of 65 yards, one yard shy of the NFL record. It was eight yards beyond his previous career high of 57 yards.

McLaughlin nailed it.

The NFL record for a field goal is 66 yards, set by Baltimore's Just Tucker against the Lions in 2021. Second place belonged to Brandon Aubrey, who kicked a 65-yard field goal for the Cowboys in 2024. But both of those kicks came in domes, meaning McLaughlin's boot is the longest outdoor kick in NFL history, and tied for the second-longest ever.

If you look closely, the kick had at least a few yards on it, so he likely could have broken the record. Still, 65 yards, an eight-yard improvement on his previous career-best, and the league's outdoor record, is incredible.

RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

