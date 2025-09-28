Bucs' Chase McLaughlin Makes History With Incredible 65-Yard Field Goal vs. Eagles
Chase McLaughlin has plenty of leg, and he just broke an NFL record.
On Sunday, with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailing the Philadelphia Eagles 24-3, the 29-year-old kicker was rushed onto the field late in the first half to try an incredibly long field goal. Tampa Bay had the ball on Philadelphia's 47-yard line and sent McLaughlin out for an attempt of 65 yards, one yard shy of the NFL record. It was eight yards beyond his previous career high of 57 yards.
McLaughlin nailed it.
Video is below.
The NFL record for a field goal is 66 yards, set by Baltimore's Just Tucker against the Lions in 2021. Second place belonged to Brandon Aubrey, who kicked a 65-yard field goal for the Cowboys in 2024. But both of those kicks came in domes, meaning McLaughlin's boot is the longest outdoor kick in NFL history, and tied for the second-longest ever.
If you look closely, the kick had at least a few yards on it, so he likely could have broken the record. Still, 65 yards, an eight-yard improvement on his previous career-best, and the league's outdoor record, is incredible.