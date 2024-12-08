SI

Bucs Defender Not Flagged for Late Hit that Knocked Aiden O'Connell Out of Game

Stephen Douglas

Aiden O’Connell suffered a knee injury on this late hit against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Aiden O'Connell suffered a knee injury on this late hit against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Aiden O'Connell suffered a knee injury during the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 14 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. O'Connell rolled out to his right late in the third quarter and completed an eight yard pass to Jakobi Meyers.

After O'Connell threw the ball he was shoved in the back by Bucs defensive tackle Calijah Kancey. O'Connell went to the ground and remained there until he was carted off the field with a leg injury. It was quickly announced that his day was over because of a knee injury.

Instant replay clearly shows O'Connell taking two steps before Kancey pushed him, but officials did not throw a flag for roughing the passer or anything else. The Raiders punted instead.

This is far from the hardest Kancey has hit a quarterback this season, but it was a much more questionable decision that he got away with.

O'Connell was replaced by Desmond Ridder on the next drive.

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

