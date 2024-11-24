Tommy DeVito Took the Hardest Sack of the NFL Season vs. Buccaneers
Tommy DeVito made his first start of the 2024 NFL season in Week 12 as the New York Giants hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tommy Cutlets did not get off to a fast start as the Giants went three-and-out on the first drive of the game and turned the ball over on downs on their second drive as the quarterback completed just one of two passes for five yards in the opening quarter.
He also got absolutely destroyed by second year defensive tackle Calijah Kancey. Seriously, this is about as hard as you will ever see a quarterback get hit in the pocket.
Kancey got free and hit DeVito right in the chest and took him right off his feet, driving him into the ground in a brutal and legal way.
You could say this was a welcome to the NFL moment, but DeVito started six games for the Giants last year. This is is really just a hazard of the job.