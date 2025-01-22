Bucs Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen Removes Name From Jaguars Coaching Search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen was one of the top targets in the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching search, but Coen has removed his name from consideration for the position and will remain with the Bucs on a new contract, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Coen's new contract to remain the offensive coordinator in Tampa will make him one of the highest-paid coordinators in the NFL.
It's no secret why Coen was highly coveted this coaching cycle, after the Buccaneers finished third in the NFL in yards per game (399.5) and fourth in points per game (29.5).
Coen also helped quarterback Baker Mayfield put together the best season of his career. The seven-year veteran threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns to just 16 interceptions, while completing 71.4% of his passes. Mayfield's passing yards total, completion percentage and touchdown total were all career-highs.