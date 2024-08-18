Bucs’ Todd Bowles Had Blunt Answer About Not Missing Randy Gregory After Release
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appeared to make a solid signing last April, inking linebacker Randy Gregory to a one-year, $3 million deal.
Gregory, after all, played a career-high 16 games in 2023 for the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers—and isn't too far removed from a career year with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021.
However, Gregory never showed up to the Buccaneers' training camp in 2024. On Sunday, amid news that Tampa Bay had come to an agreement with Gregory to cut him, coach Todd Bowles addressed the Nebraska product's release.
"I'll never find out (why Gregory never showed), but I wish him the best and we'll move on from there," he said via Jenna Laine of ESPN. "Can't miss what you never had."
As Laine noted, Gregory became embroiled in litigation against the NFL and Broncos in July over his use of THC—which Gregory said he was using to treat anxiety and stress disorders.
The Buccaneers are scheduled to open their season on Sept. 8 against the Washington Commanders.