Bucs’ Todd Bowles Had Blunt Answer About Not Missing Randy Gregory After Release

Patrick Andres

Dec 10, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Randy Gregory (5) before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appeared to make a solid signing last April, inking linebacker Randy Gregory to a one-year, $3 million deal.

Gregory, after all, played a career-high 16 games in 2023 for the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers—and isn't too far removed from a career year with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021.

However, Gregory never showed up to the Buccaneers' training camp in 2024. On Sunday, amid news that Tampa Bay had come to an agreement with Gregory to cut him, coach Todd Bowles addressed the Nebraska product's release.

"I'll never find out (why Gregory never showed), but I wish him the best and we'll move on from there," he said via Jenna Laine of ESPN. "Can't miss what you never had."

As Laine noted, Gregory became embroiled in litigation against the NFL and Broncos in July over his use of THC—which Gregory said he was using to treat anxiety and stress disorders.

The Buccaneers are scheduled to open their season on Sept. 8 against the Washington Commanders.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

