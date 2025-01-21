Budweiser Super Bowl Commercials Through the Years: Best, Funniest and Evolution
Introduced just 10 years after the end of the Civil War in 1876 by Carl Conrad and Co., Budweiser will celebrate its 150th birthday next year.
Adolphus Busch (of Anheuser–Busch fame) aimed to create a lager that appealed to American tastes but was modeled after the beers of the Bohemian region of Europe.
The Anheuser–Busch staple has spent decades as one of the best-selling beers in America.
Known as “The King of Beers,” Budweiser is no stranger to Super Bowl advertising, as the company has been airing commercials during the Big Game since 1975.
Even non-drinkers recognize the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales horses. This list will cover some of the very best Super Bowl ads the company has produced over the last 50 years.
The Early Days of Budweiser Super Bowl Commercials
Budweiser’s first Super Bowl ad came in 1975 during Super Bowl IX, with a focus on the quality craftsmanship of the beer and how it is often associated with good times.
It’s a far cry from the more humorous or heartwarming ads we’d see in the 1990s and 2000s, with the focus being on Budweiser’s self-proclaimed “King of Beers” status and centering the beer as a premium product.
It would take another 10 years for the iconic Clydesdale horses to make their debut at the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl XX in 1986 brought audiences the first appearance of the Budweiser Clydedales. The massive Scottish draught horses are now every bit as synonymous with Budweiser as the brand’s iconic red and white logo.
The first ad featured a team of horses pulling a traditional beer wagon while “Here Comes the King” played in the background, showcasing the strength, history and staying-power of Budweiser.
By 1990, Budweiser had positioned itself as one of the Super Bowl heavy hitters. People were anxiously anticipating the latest ad from the “King of Beers.”
For those watching in 1996, Budweiser rewarded them handsomely with one of the best Super Bowl commercials ever.
It featured two teams of Clydesdales playing football in a wintery mountain valley. Jeff Knapper, Anheuser–Busch’s Director of Heritage, told the Florida Times-Union that a team of Clydesdales trained in Wyoming for half a year to prepare for the commercial.
“Ninety-five percent of the stuff you see is real stuff,” Knapper said. “Real horses doing it.”
The Funniest Budweiser Super Bowl Commercials
Budweiser’s “Wazzup?” ads started a true phenomenon when they debuted around Christmastime in 1999. By February, a new spot was created, adding a girlfriend to the mix. It was a favorite of Super Bowl XXXIII viewers.
The Budweiser frogs became so popular in 1995 that spin-off merchandise was created. It was simple, funny and even a bit dumb, but it was a perfect ad that was memorable.
In 1999, Budweiser’s ad featured a lobster at a restaurant. Facing a pot of boiling water, the crustacean nabs a bottle of Budweiser from a passing waiter, resulting in a standoff with the chef.
Budweiser’s “Fetch” commercial in 2009 was another hilarious spot. The ad features a Clydesdale watching a Dalmatian receive a treat for playing fetch, so it decides to bring a giant tree branch to its owner for a reward.
The Best Budweiser Super Bowl Commercials of All Time
While Budweiser’s Super Bowl ad history is a rich one, most viewers tend to agree that the best-of-the-best feature the Clydesdales. They’re usually heartfelt, upbeat and nostalgic, tugging at viewers’ heartstrings and keeping the beer as an afterthought.
There have been many such ads from the “King of Beers,” but one stands head and shoulders above all the rest.
Super Bowl XXXVI was the first Super Bowl for a post-9/11 America. Many companies have openly discussed how difficult it was to create ads, as they were unsure what the viewing public wanted to see (if anything) at that time.
Budweiser paired with Zack Snyder (who would later direct films such as “300,” “Man of Steel,” and “Watchmen”) to create the “Respect” ad. The spot featured the Clydesdales pulling their wagon from a countryside ranch all the way to New York before bowing in front of the city skyline, where the World Trade Center towers would have prominently stood just a year before.
Many consider this to be the best commercial of all time. Budweiser only aired the spot once during the Super Bowl and didn’t re-air it until the 10-year anniversary of the attacks.
Another great spot was 2014’s “Puppy Love,” highlighting the bond between an adorable yellow lab puppy and a 6-foot-tall, 2,000-pound Clydesdale. The ad had nothing to do with Budweiser except for a logo flash at the end of the spot (and the obvious relevance of the horse).
The spot is charming, heartwarming and very, very cute.
Budweiser’s spot for Super Bowl XL was called “American Dream” and again was an ad designed to make the viewer feel something. It featured a young, small Clydesdale trying to fit into the harness and pull the wagon. The young horse is unable to do so until the bigger horses (unbeknownst to him) begin pushing the wagon from the back.
It’s impossible to watch and not crack a smile.