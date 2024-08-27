Buffalo Bills Cut Olympic Gold Medalist, Former Professional Wrestler Gable Steveson
Gable Steveson did not make the Buffalo Bills' 53-man roster. Steveson, who wrestled in the Olympics and at the University of Minnesota, was cut on Tuesday. According to NFL.com's Mike Garafolo, Steveson is a candidate for the Buffalo practice squad if he clears waivers.
Steveson signed with the Bills in May after multiple teams reached out following his release from the WWE. He played sparingly during the preseason at defensive tackle and was a long shot to make the roster.
Obviously, the Bills must feel pretty good about the roster if they're cutting a gold medalist in an Olympic year.
Steveson won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He also won three Big Ten championships and two NCAA championships during his time at Minnesota.
Steveson signed a deal with the WWE while he was still at Minnesota and spent a few years wrestling under the organization's various brands. He failed to break through anywhere and was released in May. Now he's again looking for a home.