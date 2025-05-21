SI

AFC Contender Set to Appear on 'Hard Knocks' During Training Camp

It'll be the franchise's first time on the show.

Patrick Andres

Josh Allen walks off the field after the AFC championship.
Josh Allen walks off the field after the AFC championship. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Ahead of the 2025 season, a new franchise will appear on Hard Knocks.

The Buffalo Bills will be the subject of the annual docuseries, the NFL announced Wednesday afternoon. It will mark the first time the Bills have appeared on the show.

Buffalo is coming off a 13-4 season—its fifth straight winning 11 or more games. Despite their prodigious regular-season success—and quarterback Josh Allen's first MVP award last year—the Bills have been unable to solve the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs; the Chiefs have ended four of Buffalo's last five seasons.

This will mark the 25th season of Hard Knocks, an HBO-NFL Films joint venture that premiered before the 2001 season.

The first season also featured a serious Super Bowl contender in the Baltimore Ravens, who were coming off a victory in Super Bowl XXXV. The Ravens lost in the AFC divisional round that year.

The Bills are scheduled to open preseason play on Aug. 9 against the New York Giants.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

