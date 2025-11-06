C.J. Stroud Injury Timeline: When Can Texans Expect QB Back From Concussion?
Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud took a brutal hit to the head in Houston’s 18–15 loss to the Broncos last Sunday.
Facing a third-and-8 with his team up 3–0 early in the second quarter, Stroud broke the pocket and tried to run for a first down, before sliding and being hit by Denver safety Kris Abrams-Drayne. The signal caller left the game, did not return, and was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol.
After Stroud did not participate in Texans practice on Wednesday afternoon, coach DeMeco Ryans officially ruled him out for his team’s upcoming game against the Jaguars this coming Sunday.
So when can the Texans expect their franchise quarterback to return? Let’s take a look.
When can Texans expect C.J. Stroud to return from concussion?
Stroud was officially diagnosed with a concussion after Sunday's game, and as such, he must fully clear the NFL's concussion protocol before returning to play.
As the league specifically outlines, each concussion is unique, and therefore, there is no set timetable for a return. Players must progress through the league's robust, five-phase protocol in order to be cleared. Those phases are:
- Symptom Limited Activity
- Aerobic Exercise
- Football Specific Exercise
- Club-based Non-contact Training Drills
- Full Football Activity / Clearance
Once a player demonstrates the ability to complete a phase without exhibiting concussion symptoms, they then advance to the following phase.
To return to game action, a player must tolerate "full participation practice and contact without signs or symptoms." They must also be formally cleared by the club physician before being eligible to return to play.
Who will start at quarterback in place of C.J. Stroud?
The Texans will turn to veteran backup Davis Mills in place of Stroud for their Week 10 matchup against the Jaguars. Mills took over for Stroud in Week 9 following his injury, and went 17-for-30 passing for 137 yards in their eventual loss to the Broncos.
“Obviously, I’m ready,” Mills said on Wednesday. “That’s kinda how I prepare week in and week out. I’ve always had the mindset that you can play at any given snap. Unfortunately, [with] what happened to C.J. in the game, I got thrown in there, but I mean that’s what I get paid to do, always be prepared. It’s nice having a full week of practice going into this game to attack this defense and go out there and lead the guys."
Mills was drafted by Houston in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft and has started 26 games over his first four years in the league. He holds a 5–19–1 record while throwing 35 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.
Kickoff between the Texans and Jaguars is set for 1:00 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium.