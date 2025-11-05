Texans Announce C.J. Stroud's Week 10 Availability Following Concussion in Week 9
Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud will not play in the team's Week 10 game vs. the Jaguars, head coach DeMeco Ryans revealed Wednesday.
Specifically, Ryans said Stroud "will be out" as he continues to work through concussion protocol, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Quarterback Davis Mills will start in his place.
Stroud was hit hard during Sunday's loss to the Broncos, from which he exited early and was later diagnosed with a concussion. As of Monday, Ryans said Stroud was "feeling a bit better" but noted that the team would keep an eye on him as the week progressed.
Now, they've made their decision. It's tough timing for Houston, which is just 3-5 on the season and preparing to go up against a renewed Jaguars unit. But we've seen backups rise to the occasion before; Mills, now is the time.