Texans Announce C.J. Stroud's Week 10 Availability Following Concussion in Week 9

Stroud took a big hit during Sunday's loss to the Broncos.

Brigid Kennedy

Stroud exited Week 9's loss to the Broncos early.
Stroud exited Week 9's loss to the Broncos early. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud will not play in the team's Week 10 game vs. the Jaguars, head coach DeMeco Ryans revealed Wednesday.

Specifically, Ryans said Stroud "will be out" as he continues to work through concussion protocol, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Quarterback Davis Mills will start in his place.

Stroud was hit hard during Sunday's loss to the Broncos, from which he exited early and was later diagnosed with a concussion. As of Monday, Ryans said Stroud was "feeling a bit better" but noted that the team would keep an eye on him as the week progressed.

Now, they've made their decision. It's tough timing for Houston, which is just 3-5 on the season and preparing to go up against a renewed Jaguars unit. But we've seen backups rise to the occasion before; Mills, now is the time.

Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

