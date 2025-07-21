Caitlin Clark Details What She Discussed With Taylor Swift at Chiefs Game Last Season
Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift made headlines during the Kansas City Chiefs' playoff game vs. the Houston Texans in January at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The WNBA superstar and international pop star sat together in a suite to cheer on Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce.
Multiple memes were created from the interaction, especially as fans were dying to know what these two powerful women were talking about.
Clark finally disclosed what the majority of their conversation surrounded during the game: football.
"Honestly, I love football and I know a lot about football, so I was telling her like why they threw a flag, but in the best way," Clark told Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe during a taping of their podcast A Touch More. "I don't even know everything! So I was just explaining things. But yeah, that was really fun."
Swift has been going to NFL games for two seasons now as she's been linked with Kelce. It's clear she knows quite a bit about football as she reacts to all the right moments during the Chiefs games. But, it helps to have someone sitting next to you who knows maybe a bit more than you do about the sport.
Hopefully Swift and Clark will meet up again at another Chiefs game during the 2025 season.