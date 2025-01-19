Taylor Swift, Caitlin Clark Stealthily Chatting During Chiefs Game Became a Funny Meme
The internet was not, in fact, “ready for it” when WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark showed up at Arrowhead for the Kansas City Chiefs’ divisional round matchup against the Houston Texans on Saturday
Not only that, the Indiana Fever guard was spotted watching the game next to mega-pop star Taylor Swift in the Chiefs’ suite.
It was a long time coming for Clark, a well-known Chiefs fan, but seeing her seated alongside a world-famous female icon like Swift just about blew everybody’s minds.
ESPN announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman cordially welcomed the duo to NFL playoff football during a break in the Chiefs-Texans game, with Buck listing Clark’s many accomplishments from her time at Iowa and her rookie season with the Fever.
As the cameras lingered, Swift leaned over to Clark and appeared to say something to her while covering her mouth, the stealthy move of someone who knows they might be on TV.
The sneaky moment went viral on social media as fans tried to guess what Swift and Clark could possibly be chatting about: