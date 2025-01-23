SI

Caitlin Clark, Peyton Manning Team Up as Surgeons in Funny New Ad

Ryan Phillips

Caitlin Clark and Peyton Manning in an advertisement for Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.
Caitlin Clark and Peyton Manning in an advertisement for Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.
Caitlin Clark and Peyton Manning have combined their star power for a new ad.

On Wednesday, a new commercial featuring Clark and Manning attempting surgery began circulating on social media. It's a funny ad where Clark questions Manning's attempt to perform heart surgery while they discuss how good the surgeons at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis are. In the end, the reveal is that Manning is actually working on a teddy bear.

Manning is arguably the most famous athlete in the history of Indianapolis given his 13 seasons with the Colts, while Clark is rapidly chasing him as a star with the Indiana Fever.

Clark is currently the city's biggest sports star, and the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital is at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. It's a pair that makes complete sense.

The commercial is currently airing locally in the city.

