Caleb Williams’s Embarrassing Scramble Had NFL Fans Sounding Off

The 2024 No. 1 pick is not having a great NFL debut.

Kristen Wong

Screengrab on Twitter/ @NFL
Chicago Bears rookie Caleb Williams has been having a rough go in his NFL debut on Sunday.

In the Bears’ Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Williams struggled to get the passing game going despite having a host of talented receivers at his disposal. The 22-year-old quarterback went 5-for-9 for just 25 yards in a little over a quarter of action and currently has a quarterback rating of 60.9.

It’s still much too early in the season to make any definitive conclusions, yet one of Williams’s underwhelming plays had fans already wondering whether the USC product was ready for the big leagues.

On a 1st-and-10 in the first quarter, Williams faced heavy pressure from the Titans’ pass-rushers and started to scramble backward while looking for passing options. Williams managed to escape one defender but couldn’t get away from Titans’ Sebastian Joseph-Day and was brought down at Tennessee’s 44-yard line.

The play ended up being a 19-yard sack, eliciting plenty of knee-jerk reactions from fans worried about Williams’s future. It was certainly a "Welcome to the NFL" moment for the Bears rookie.

Kristen Wong

KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

