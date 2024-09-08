Caleb Williams’s Embarrassing Scramble Had NFL Fans Sounding Off
Chicago Bears rookie Caleb Williams has been having a rough go in his NFL debut on Sunday.
In the Bears’ Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Williams struggled to get the passing game going despite having a host of talented receivers at his disposal. The 22-year-old quarterback went 5-for-9 for just 25 yards in a little over a quarter of action and currently has a quarterback rating of 60.9.
It’s still much too early in the season to make any definitive conclusions, yet one of Williams’s underwhelming plays had fans already wondering whether the USC product was ready for the big leagues.
On a 1st-and-10 in the first quarter, Williams faced heavy pressure from the Titans’ pass-rushers and started to scramble backward while looking for passing options. Williams managed to escape one defender but couldn’t get away from Titans’ Sebastian Joseph-Day and was brought down at Tennessee’s 44-yard line.
The play ended up being a 19-yard sack, eliciting plenty of knee-jerk reactions from fans worried about Williams’s future. It was certainly a "Welcome to the NFL" moment for the Bears rookie.