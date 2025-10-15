Caleb Williams Appeared to Clap Back at Troy Aikman for Commentary in Bears' Win
As the Bears forced three turnovers and came back to defeat the Commanders 25–24, some felt ESPN broadcaster Troy Aikman was overly harsh when talking about quarterback Caleb Williams, especially in comparison to how he spoke about Jayden Daniels.
Williams went 17-for-29 for 252 yards and a touchdown. While it was not his most prolific outing and there was room to improve, he didn't turn the ball over and helped Chicago earn a win, their third straight.
The next day Williams appeared to take a shot back at the comments from Aikman with his post on social media.
"Nations Cap good being back! 'It was lucky' - TA. Whooptie Doo," Williams wrote on Instagram with multiple laughing emojis.
Among the comments during the game, Aikman notably referred to D'Andre Swift's 55-yard touchdown catch and run that brought the Bears within two points of the Commanders as "luck on Chicago's part."
Bears head coach Ben Johnson also seemed to take a dig at Aikman's commentary on ESPN Chicago Tuesday, saying, "It sounded like from that game the other night, a few people weren't particularly pleased with how we are winning right now. I woke up this morning and my kids were watching the second half before school, so I heard some of the commentary. In this league, any way you can find a way to win is a big deal."