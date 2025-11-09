Caleb Williams Has Emphatic Four-Word Message After Thrilling Comeback Win vs. Giants
Caleb Williams led the Bears to another brilliant comeback win on Sunday. After the game, the second-year quarterback confirmed how much his team believes in itself with a four-word message.
Chicago took possession of the ball on its own 9-yard line with 6:13 left in the game while trailing 20-10. Williams led his offense on a nine-play, 91-yard drive that ended with a short touchdown pass to Rome Odunze.
After the defense forced New York to go three-and-out, Williams and his offense took over on their own 47-yard line. It only took four plays to find the end zone again.
On second-and-8 from New York’s 17-yard line with 1:47 left, Williams took the snap, faked a handoff to D’Andre Swift, rolled out to his left, and decided to take off. He avoided two tacklers and sprinted to the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown.
The Bears’ defense then prevented the Giants from doing anything on their next possession, closing out a 24-20 comeback win.
It was Chicago’s sixth win in seven games, and four of them have featured fourth-quarter comebacks. Williams was asked about that after the game and had a simple message.
“We know we’re real,” he said.
That’s some supreme confidence right there.
It wasn’t a box score game for Williams in the passing game. He finished 20-of-36 for 220 yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions. But not included in those numbers were the six drops by his receivers, which were the most by a team this season. Additionally, Williams added 63 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. He did what he had to for his team to win the game.
On the season, Williams has completed 60.8% of his passes for 2,136 yards, with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has rushed for 246 yards and three touchdowns as well. Most importantly, he has the Bears at 6-3, and in the hunt for an NFC North title.
Yes, Williams’s completion percentage has to improve, but he has markedly improved from the beginning of the season. Plus, he seems to be at his best when the game is on the line.
Something is different about this Bears team. Williams and rookie coach Ben Johnson deserve a ton of credit.