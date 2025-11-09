The Good, Bad and Ugly, Week 10: Jonathan Taylor States His Case for Major Award
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Baltimore Ravens
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cleveland Browns
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Houston Texans
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Indianapolis Colts
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Minnesota Vikings
- Miami Dolphins
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Washington Commanders
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
Jump to a game
The start of Week 10 has had an AFC flavor to it. Most of it hideous. One player humming along.
On Thursday, the Broncos and Raiders authored one of the ugliest games in recent memory. In Denver’s 10–7 win, both teams had more penalties than first downs, the first time that’s happened since the Buccaneers and Seahawks met as expansion teams in 1976.
Yet on Sunday, the Colts went to Germany and beat the Falcons in overtime, winning in large part because of Jonathan Taylor rushing for 244 yards and three scores in a 31–25 international victory.
We’ll update below as the games continue to go final, but we start with Taylor’s phenomenal effort.
Good: Jonathan Taylor and his case for Offensive Player of the Year
It’s doubtful a running back is going to win MVP. It hasn’t happened since Adrian Peterson came off a torn ACL in 2012 to rack up 2,000 yards, leading the Vikings to the postseason.
Since then, only quarterbacks have won MVP, with a few of them (Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson) winning it multiple times. That said, Taylor’s case for Offensive Player of the Year is getting stronger by the week.
In Berlin, Taylor had the best showing of the season for a running back, rushing for 244 yards and three touchdowns while totaling 286 yards on 35 touches. For the year, he has now rushed for a league-best 1,139 yards with 17 total touchdowns. If he keeps up this pace, Taylor would finish with 1,936 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns, the most anybody has scored since 2006, when LaDainian Tomlinson set the single-season record with 31.
Going into the early window, Taylor is clear of every other rusher by 274 yards and five scores on the ground. Even for a player who has two Pro Bowls and a first-team All-Pro honor on his résumé, this has been a dream season for the 26-year-old superstar.
Bad: Broncos’ offense is living right but playing all the wrong notes
The Broncos are 8–2. If the season ended after this weekend, Denver would be the AFC West champions for the first time since 2015, when it won Super Bowl 50 behind an elite defense with a punchless offense.
Sound familiar? Denver has won seven consecutive games, but the offense has topped 22 points only three times. In two of those contests, against the Eagles and Giants, the Broncos had three combined points heading into the fourth quarter before exploding for 18 in Philadelphia and 33 at home to beat New York.
On Thursday night, we saw more ugliness. Bo Nix struggled, going 16-of-28 for 150 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions. Nix has started all 10 of Denver’s games and exceeded 6.2 yards per attempt only three times. It’s been enough for the team to have a terrific record, but things are about to get tougher.
Over their final seven regular-season games, the Broncos will play the Chiefs twice, and the Chargers, Jaguars and Packers as well. All of those teams are either in a playoff spot or have Mahomes and are nine-time defending divisional champs. Those games will be significantly tougher tests than most of the Broncos’ victims so far, who include the Cowboys, Bengals, Titans, Jets, Giants and Raiders. Within that group, only Philadelphia has a winning record.
Denver’s defense is incredible. The Broncos have a league-high 46 sacks, threatening the 1984 Bears’ record of 72 in a season. They rank first in red zone (28.1%) and third-down percentage (37.5%). That unit is enough to keep every game close and even win some almost by itself.
But to make a deep run in the playoffs, Nix and the offense need to get going.
Ugly: Everything about the Raiders’ rebuild
What is the argument that this Raiders team could be good in the short or long term? At 2–8 after an atrocious 10–7 loss Thursday night in Denver, those answers are becoming increasingly elusive.
Pete Carroll is 74 years old, and in his last four seasons with the Seahawks, failed to win a playoff game. Geno Smith was acquired for a third-round pick this offseason from Seattle, and he’s been awful with a league-worst 12 interceptions. Both have two years left on their respective contracts.
For Las Vegas, the rebuild has been never-ending. Since losing Super Bowl XXXVII to finish the 2002 season, the Raiders have a record of 130–236. They’ve employed 13 coaches (not including interim coaches) and had 26 different starting quarterbacks. Don’t be surprised if those numbers climb in 2026.
At his age, Carroll isn’t the answer for the future. He was brought in by ownership to revamp the culture and stabilize the situation before going to the next regime. Instead, it’s another lost year for the Raiders, who with only two wins will finish in fourth place in the AFC West.