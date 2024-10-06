SI

Caleb Williams Fell Over Spiking the Football on a Touchdown That Didn’t Count

Stephen Douglas

Caleb Williams showing off a safe landing.
Caleb Williams has given Chicago Bears fans a reason to be optimistic.

The rookie quarterback had a tremendous outing against the Carolina Panthers in Week 5. Williams threw for two first half touchdowns and nearly added the first rushing touchdown of his career in the second half, but it was negated by a holding call on the offensive line. Before Williams knew there was a flag he spiked the ball, fell over, kind of tripped on the ball, and ended up on his back.

That non-touchdown really took a lot out of Williams who proceeded to throw incompletions on the next two plays as the drive stalled out and the Bears settled for a field goal.

Maybe the most amusing part of the failed spike attempt is how clumsy Williams appeared, despite the fact that he spent most of the afternoon deftly avoiding pass rushers. Falling over spiking the ball doesn't seem like something someone of Williams's athletic ability would do, but this is the same guy whose celebratory jump after last week's win also left something to be desired.

Save it for when it matters I guess.

