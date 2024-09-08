Caleb Williams's First NFL Win With Bears Left Fans Completely Unimpressed
The Chicago Bears beat the Tennessee Titans 24-17 in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season. Caleb Williams, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft started at quarterback for the Bears.
His stat line will not impress you.
Williams finished with 92 yards passing, completing 14 of 29 passes to go along with 15 yards rushing on five carries. It was the first time the Bears won a game while gaining less than 150 yards since 2006.
Understandably, many fans were not impressed by Williams in his professional debut. The NFL tweeted a video of the rookie with the caption, "got the w." Williams would be smart not to read the replies.
Still, the Bears won and that feels good no matter what the box score says. Not to mention Williams is the first quarterback picked first in the draft to win his first start since David Carr.
Carr completed 10-of-22 passes for 145 yards and two touchdown passes. He also threw an interception and was sacked six times. Carr ended up leading the NFL with 76 sacks that season as the Texans went 4-12.