Caleb Williams’s Odd Wardrobe Choice in Bears-Vikings Draws Mixed Reactions
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams didn't win many fans over with his wardrobe choices during Monday night's NFC North rivalry matchup against the Vikings.
After an efficient opening drive, Williams endured a bit of a rough outing in his first game under new head coach Ben Johnson, going 21-for-35 for 210 yards and one touchdown while adding one touchdown on the ground. The Bears were up 17-6 going into the fourth quarter, but then they collapsed and could only watch as J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings stormed back to clinch a 27-24 comeback victory.
For a team like the Bears that has won 15 games in the last three years combined, growing pains were to be expected in Williams's second year, even with their exciting changes on the offense. What was not expected, however, was the Bears quarterback's odd choice of attire on his first game day of 2025.
Williams sported a gray undershirt beneath his No. 18 Bears jersey that was clearly visible from the sleeves and the bottom of the shirt, which stuck out above his white pants. While a few thought the undershirt gave Williams an extra element of "swagger," most NFL fans thought his outfit didn't match at all and the jersey-shirt combo made the young quarterback look sloppy.
Back in August, Williams was criticized for wearing his socks halfway down during the preseason. With the 2025 NFL season getting underway, people will probably keep finding things to nitpick about Williams, whether it's his play or his uniform.