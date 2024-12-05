SI

Caleb Williams Admits Harsh Reality of Bears Firing Matt Eberflus

Chicago fired Eberflus just 12 games into Williams' rookie season.

Mike Kadlick

Former Bear head coach Matt Eberflus stands behind Caleb Williams.
Former Bear head coach Matt Eberflus stands behind Caleb Williams. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In speaking with the media for the first time since his team fired head coach Matt Eberflus last Friday, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams gave quite a thorough—and real—explanation about the unfortunate reality that is being an NFL head coach.

"It's interesting," he said when asked about his thoughts on Chicago firing Eberflus after their 4-8 start to the season. "I didn't—I don't get any say or choice over that. I have to, you know, roll with the punches. It's interesting, it's tough... He's the reason why I'm here. He drafted me. So going through that and that process is interesting for me."

"That's a man that has a family," Williams continued. "A man that ended up getting fired. There's a human part of it, a human part to it—and there's a business part to it that you have to understand and, like I said, roll with the punches from there."

Like I said, a harsh reality.

The Bears will now move forward with Thomas Brown at the helm in the interim before beginning a search for a reported "leader of men" type of head coach for 2025.

Chicago is headed to San Francisco this Sunday for a 4:25 p.m. EST matchup versus the 49ers. They'll look to break a six-game losing streak.

Mike Kadlick
