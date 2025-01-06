Caleb Williams Gives Honest Review of 'Fascinating' Ben Johnson Before Bears Interview
The Chicago Bears are set to interview Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for their head coaching vacancy this week, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Johnson, widely viewed as a top coaching candidate this cycle, will interview with the Bears and New England Patriots during the Lions' playoff bye week.
Since the Bears fired Matt Eberflus in the middle of the season, Johnson has been tabbed as a top candidate for Chicago, and a coach that many see working well with quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams, whose rookie season came to an end with a win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, shared his honest thoughts on Johnson as Bears players cleared out their lockers on Monday.
"I think he's been really cool to watch," Williams told the media. "During our game, I would sit back and watch and try and learn something. It was fascinating to watch because he always, like I said, he had wrinkles for counters and things like that throughout the game. I think he's obviously done really well. It'd be cool to see how that all goes down."
Johnson showed some of his impressive wrinkles in front of the Bears this season. In the Lions-Bears Week 16 game, Johnson had Jared Goff run a fake stumble that resulted in a touchdown pass, just one of his signature play-calls this season.
Johnson similarly shared a positive review of Williams in December, prior to the Lions' second matchup of the season against the Bears.
“It’s been difficult to just sit down and study every throw, but ... there’s no question that this guy is talented," Johnson said of Williams in December on 97.1 The Ticket. "I remember standing on the sideline last game (against the Bears) and you can hear the ball whistle by you. He’s got quite a fastball, has some creativity to him, can extend plays and is accurate down the field as well.
"Like I said, I haven’t really dove in and can't tell you much more beyond that, but he’s been impressive from afar.”
Between Johnson's play calling and Williams's talent, a Johnson-Williams pairing would bring a high ceiling to what the Bears offense could be. The Bears ranked last in the NFL in total yards, second-last in passing yards, and fifth-last in points per game this season, all unacceptable with a quarterback of Williams's caliber. With Johnson, a coordinator who led a Lions offense that ranks top-two in each of those categories, the Bears could truly turn their offense around.