Caleb Williams Makes Incredible Throw on Scramble for Big Gain Against Vikings
The firing of coordinator Shane Waldron has made quite the difference for the Chicago Bears' offense.
Not only did they look far better as a unit in their loss to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday, but No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams is back to making highlight-reel plays.
In the first quarter of their Week 12 contest against the Minnesota Vikings, Williams rolled right away from pressure before leaping to make a ridiculous jump pass. The throw was perfectly placed into the bread basket of running back D'Andre Swift for a 30-yard gain.
Here's a look at the play:
The Bears finished the drive with a one-yard touchdown run from running back Roschon Johnson to take an early lead over the Vikings.
Williams finished the drive 3 of 3 passing for 80 yards—with completions to Swift and wide receivers Keenan Allen and DJ Moore.