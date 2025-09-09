Caleb Williams Somehow Missed What Would Have Been an Easy TD Late vs. Vikings
Caleb Williams came out flying in his first game under Bears new head coach Ben Johnson, as he led Chicago's offense to a touchdown on its first possession.
Things later took a bad turn for Williams and the Bears as they gave up 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings before losing, 27-24.
One play with just over 2:30 remaining in the game left Bears fans shaking their heads as Williams overthrew a wide open DJ Moore on a long pass that would have ended up being an easy touchdown. The Bears scored a few plays later but lost valuable time on the clock and then thanks to a bad kickoff, they lost what would have been an free timeout with the two-minute warning.
If the Bears scored on this play they would have had more time to play with and would have had a better chance of doing something on their final drive of the game.
This was a rough look for Williams:
Not great, especially for a QB who was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
Williams completed 21-of-35 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown (he also ran for a score), but that miss to Moore proved to be a costly one.