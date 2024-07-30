Caleb Williams's One Request for Bears Teammates' Locker Room Conduct Was All Class
Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams wants his team to perform well together on the field and in the locker room.
Bears safety Kevin Byard told 670 The Score a story about Williams's message to the team on Monday after practice, and it had nothing to do with the team's performance on the field. Instead, Williams asked his teammates to be more organized and clean in the locker room.
"First thing he said was, 'Hey, man, we're all grown men here, right?'" Byard said. "He was like 'We're getting a little too sloppy. We're leaving water bottles, towels and all types of things around. Custodians have a lot of square footage that they have to cover in this whole building. Let's try to help them out by cleaning up after ourselves.' ... When you want to be a great player, you always focus on the little details—not even just the details of the play, but the details of everything around you."
The speech seems to have made an impact on the team as Byard had all good things to say about his rookie quarterback.