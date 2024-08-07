Caleb Williams Ruthlessly Booed by Teammates During Bears' Rookie Karaoke Night
The Chicago Bears were the focal point of this year's edition of HBO's Hard Knocks, and it didn't take long for rookie quarterback and No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams to make his way to the spotlight.
As has been the case in seasons past, the show shined a light onto how teams acclimate their rookie class to the organization. Among the team-building exercises that's frequently appeared on Hard Knocks is a karaoke night. The Bears followed suit with one of their own, with much of the rookie class participating.
Williams was not exempt from taking to the front of the room and belting out a tune. While there are high hopes for his future as the franchise quarterback in Chicago, any hope that he could pursue a career in music came to a swift halt.
It took less than one line of Williams's selected song, "Ordinary People" by John Legend, for the quarterback to freeze up, appearing to forget the next lyric. His teammates were quick to roast him for his mistake, booing him relentlessly and even throwing some trash in his direction.
Williams then got a lyric video of the song put on the screen in the background so he could power through with the rest of his rendition.
It certainly wasn't the most impressive display from the rookie quarterback, and it's unlikely his teammates will forget the moment any time soon.