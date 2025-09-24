Caleb Williams Had Selfless Reaction to Winning NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Following a four-touchdown performance against the Cowboys, Caleb Williams was named the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. In the Bears' 31-14 win over Dallas, Williams completed 19 of 28 passes for 298 yards and four touchdowns, marking the second four-touchdown game of his young NFL career.
Williams didn't seem too interested in the award, however, according to head coach Ben Johnson.
“Kudos to him, he won Offensive Player of the Week there for the NFC," Johnson told reporters on Wednesday. "He came in today completely unfazed by it. I tried to recognize him in front of the group, and he wasn't having it. He stayed stoic and is already onto the next game. He knows he needs to have an even better performance this week to give us the best chance to win."
Though Williams gave Johnson his props on Sunday for earning his first win as a head coach, Williams was uninterested in being celebrated for his own accomplishment.
Williams certainly deserved praise for his impressive play against the Cowboys, but it's likely a good sign he isn't getting caught up on one good game. After all, the Bears' win came against a Cowboys defense that is ranked 30th in the NFL in yards allowed per game. That doesn't take away from Williams's high-level performance, but at 1-2, the Bears are far from a finished product and will have to replicate those efforts against tougher teams and defenses.
For now, Williams remains focused on their upcoming matchup against the Raiders, not Offensive Player of the Week honors.