SI

Caleb Williams Had Selfless Reaction to Winning NFC Offensive Player of the Week

The Bears' quarterback won the award after his four-touchdown performance against the Cowboys.

Eva Geitheim

Ben Johnson detailed Caleb Williams's 'unfazed' reaction to winning NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
Ben Johnson detailed Caleb Williams's 'unfazed' reaction to winning NFC Offensive Player of the Week. / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

Following a four-touchdown performance against the Cowboys, Caleb Williams was named the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. In the Bears' 31-14 win over Dallas, Williams completed 19 of 28 passes for 298 yards and four touchdowns, marking the second four-touchdown game of his young NFL career.

Williams didn't seem too interested in the award, however, according to head coach Ben Johnson.

“Kudos to him, he won Offensive Player of the Week there for the NFC," Johnson told reporters on Wednesday. "He came in today completely unfazed by it. I tried to recognize him in front of the group, and he wasn't having it. He stayed stoic and is already onto the next game. He knows he needs to have an even better performance this week to give us the best chance to win."

Though Williams gave Johnson his props on Sunday for earning his first win as a head coach, Williams was uninterested in being celebrated for his own accomplishment.

Williams certainly deserved praise for his impressive play against the Cowboys, but it's likely a good sign he isn't getting caught up on one good game. After all, the Bears' win came against a Cowboys defense that is ranked 30th in the NFL in yards allowed per game. That doesn't take away from Williams's high-level performance, but at 1-2, the Bears are far from a finished product and will have to replicate those efforts against tougher teams and defenses.

For now, Williams remains focused on their upcoming matchup against the Raiders, not Offensive Player of the Week honors.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

Home/NFL