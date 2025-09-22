SI

Bears Locker Room Went Crazy When Caleb Williams Gave Ben Johnson a Game Ball

Stephen Douglas

Bears players mob Ben Johnson after his first win.
Bears players mob Ben Johnson after his first win. / @_MarcusD3_
The Bears beat the Cowboys on Sunday to avoid an 0-3 start and get Ben Johnson his first win as a head coach. Despite Johnson's steely reserve in his postgame press conference, it was an emotional scene in the Chicago locker room after the game.

Quarterback Caleb Williams, who had not been very impressive in the Bears two losses to open the season, threw four touchdown passes and was given a game ball by Johnson after the game. His teammates cheered, but it was nothing to the reaction to what Williams would do next.

Williams turned right around and gave Johnson a game ball for his victory, and everyone went wild.

Johnson hasn't gotten this kind of reaction since he walked in the door at Halas Hall. What a difference a win makes.

The Bears used one of Johnson's beloved trick plays and scored a touchdown, and then went on to win the game with Williams having one of the best games of his career. It's everything the team and the city imagined when the Bears lured Johnson away from the Lions.

Now they just have to do it again.

