Caleb Williams Hilariously Reveals Gigantic Signing Bonus in Team Meeting
Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams is no stranger to the spotlight.
Williams was one of the top quarterbacks in the country coming out of Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C. during the 2021 recruiting class. After playing significant snaps as a freshman at Oklahoma, he followed head coach Lincoln Riley to USC as a sophomore and his historic second college season earned him the Heisman Trophy.
Fast forward to 2024, and Williams was selected with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft and is the new franchise quarterback of the Chicago Bears.
Williams is a player that needs no introduction, but he gave one anyway in a team meeting with the Bears, and did so in hilarious fashion in the preview to the upcoming HBO Hard Knocks series centered around the franchise.
"I'm Caleb Williams. I went to USC and Oklahoma. Horns down still. Fight on. And my signing bonus is $25.5 [million]," he concluded.
The meeting room erupted in laughter and cheering, and general manager Ryan Poles couldn't do anything but smile and shake his head.
Hopefully Williams can make as strong of a first impression on the field as he did in his first team meeting with the Bears.