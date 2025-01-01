SI

Caleb Williams Fires Back at ‘Stupid’ Narrative That Bears O-Line Isn’t Protecting Him

Williams admitted that some of the fault is his own.

Brigid Kennedy

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams on Dec 26, 2024.
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams on Dec 26, 2024. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams knows he's taken a lot of sacks this season—67 to be exact—but he's not buying the idea that it's exclusively his offensive line's fault.

Speaking with reporters, Williams called the notion that his O-line isn't protecting him "stupid," and said he deserves the blame for a lot of the hits he has taken.

"The stupid connotation behind my offensive line being bad is not the truth," Williams said. "I've taken a good amount of sacks that have been all my fault."

“The negative connotation behind them, they come in here and work their butt off each day and each week," the rookie said. "I’ve taken sacks, yes. And a good amount have been on me, whether it’s small things of getting the ball out of my hands and maybe dirting it, not trying to find the perfect route, perfect play, maybe it’s just throwing it out of bounds, dirting it, finding the checkdown faster. And the other one is not trying to make plays all the time.”

There has been only one game this year—Dec. 26 vs. the Seahawks—where Williams hasn't taken a sack. His most in one contest came vs. the New England Patriots on Nov. 10, when he was hit a total of nine times. So it's definitely an issue for the 4–12 Bears—but it's always good to see a QB owning up to his own piece of the problem, and defending his teammates in the process.

Chicago's 2024-25 season finale is slated for Jan. 5 vs. the Green Bay Packers.

