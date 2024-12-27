Caleb Williams Responds to Booing Bears Fans Following Ugly Loss to Seahawks
It was an all-too-familiar scene for those in attendance at Soldier Field on Thursday night.
In the fourth quarter of the Chicago Bears' forgettable 6–3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, one that extended their losing streak to 10 games, fans began to voice their frustrations. Loud boos and "sell the team" chants rained down from the Soldier Field bleachers onto both the field and Prime Video's Thursday Night Football broadcast.
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, who threw for just 122 yards and one interception on 16-of-28 passing against Seattle, was asked about the booing Bears fans after the game.
"It's my first year. Their frustrations go way longer back than I've been here," Williams said. "My job is to go out there and win games, and, you know, we don't focus on outside noise.
"Fans are going to cheer and maybe boo sometimes, and you can't react to that. It's not something that we react to. We have a job to do."
Williams had a chance to lead the Bears on a game-winning (or at least game-tying) drive Thursday night but came up short. Chicago faced a first-and-10 from Seattle's 40-yard line with 37 seconds left, but Williams threw three straight incompletions and a game-sealing interception on fourth down to hand Seattle the win.
One positive note for Bears fans? Chicago slid from the No. 9 pick in the 2025 NFL draft to the No. 7 spot with its 10th straight loss.