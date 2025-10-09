Caleb Williams to Invest in Boston NWSL Expansion Team
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams may be making a legacy in Chicago, but on Thursday he joined the Legacy of a different town.
Williams is investing in Boston Legacy FC, the expansion NWSL team announced Thursday morning. Boston Legacy FC is scheduled to begin play in 2026 parallel to fellow expansion team Denver Summit FC, and will play its first season at the Patriots' Gillette Stadium before moving to White Stadium in Boston proper.
“With 888 Midas (a Williams-founded investment firm), we are so excited to be part of the Boston Legacy Football Club. Women’s sports is a movement, and I admire and respect the work that the team and the NWSL continues to do to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes. Boston Legacy Football Club is building something special, and we’re proud to be a part of what’s next," Williams said in a club statement.
Chicago is currently home to an NWSL club as well—the Stars, who will move from SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill., to Martin Stadium in Evanston, Ill., next season.
Williams, 23, is in his second season with the Bears.