Caleb Williams Worries Fans With Reckless Decision Leading to Big Hit in Bears-Lions
If the Chicago Bears' Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions was any indication, Caleb Williams didn't learn much from the Bears' preseason slip-and-slide drill.
Chicago's starting quarterback took a freaky-looking hit from Lions linebacker Jack Campbell while running for a first down in the third quarter, prompting concern and confusion from fans—who wondered why Williams didn't slide or get out of bounds faster instead. The moment itself was pretty unsettling; Williams's knees fly out to the side as Campbell dives into his hip. The rookie was seemingly alright and went on to throw a touchdown right after, but a resulting injury could have been season-ending. Maybe he tried to slide, but if that's the case, it definitely didn't go the way he wanted. Or perhaps, as some fans have speculated, he was trying to juke and then slipped. Moreover, he was just yards away from a first down ... should he have been sliding in the first place?
Watch the wild moment here:
Of course, viewers had plenty to say about the situation as they debated whether or not Campbell's tackle was a dirty move.
Overall, it was a game full of wild moments and calls, including Bears coach Matt Eberflus's baffling time management at the very end. Detroit walked away with the win, 23–20.