Cam Heyward Accuses Josh Allen of Dirty Play That Led to Confrontation
The Bills beat the Steelers 26-7 on Sunday as Buffalo snuck into the No. 7 seed in the AFC while the Steelers fell to 6-6 and out of the lead in the AFC North.
Things got a little chippy in the first half when the broadcast showed Pittsburgh defensive lineman Cam Heyward going after Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen. The Bills offensive linemen defended their quarterback, but Heyward was still shouting and pointing well after the two players were separated.
After the game Heyward was asked about the incident and accused Allen of kneeing him in the stomach.
"The knee to my stomach? And then just jawing back and forth. And then you know, ticked off the entire game because as a quarterback they're protected, but I'm not. It just pisses me off," Heyward vented to the press.
Asked if Allen was the one who kneed him, Heyward emphatically said "yes" before saying that it was intentional and that Allen told him, "I had to do something to get you off of me."
Here are the videos of the confrontation:
Heyward certainly reacted like someone who had just been kneed, and clearly the NFL will have to take a look at the tape to see if there's anything worth punishing Allen for. So far no footage has surfaced.